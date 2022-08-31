Both parties reportedly interested in ‘SNK vs. Capcom’ revival

SNK lead developer Yasuyuki Oda has stated that there’s internal interest from both companies in an SNK vs. Capcom series revival.

When asked by VGC if he had any interest in a new SNK vs. Capcom game, Oda stated “Definitely in the future, that’s something that I think everybody on all sides, in both parties, are interested in making a reality.”

Oda then goes on to reference the public response to the collaborative promotional posters between the two at this year’s EVO 2022 fighting game tournament, claiming “it helped us reconfirm that that is probably one of the most wanted things from the fighting game community across the entire world.”

However, there are no current plans for a new project, with Oda clarifying that “We haven’t really talked in detail with anybody at Capcom about it,” although he acknowledges the EVO poster as being “the first step towards maybe something like that happening in the future.”

The last game in the SNK vs. Capcom franchise was 2006’s Nintendo DS title Card Fighters DS, although the last core fighting game entry was 2003’s SVC Chaos. When asked about the wait between the latest releases, and if fans should be expected to be patient for another couple of decades, Oda responded, “20 years is definitely too long for me. We’ll try and get it done in 10!”

While there was no SNK vs. Capcom news from EVO, the developer announced a new entry in its Fatal Fury franchise. While there have been a couple of compilations, the series hasn’t seen a truly new entry since 1999. The title only has a short teaser trailer, with an official release date and platforms being unspecified.

