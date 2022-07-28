‘Bounty Star’ combines “post-post-apocalyptic” Western action with mechs

During Annapurna Interactive’s showcase a new 3D action game called Bounty Star was revealed, and it combines mech combat with farming and base building.

The over-the-should 3D action game will see players piloting a customisable mech called the Desert Raptor MKII as ex-soldier Clementine KcKinney, a bounty hunter who needs to pursue a number of targets. She’s out in the Red Expanse, a “post-post-apocalyptic” version of the American Southwest.

Developed by Dinogod, the game combines mech combat with farming and base building mechanics as players can customise their mech with different offensive and defensive systems. These include melee weapons, steam powered hydraulic siege weapons, explosive firearms, high-speed thrusters, boosters for dashing, riot shields and more.

Advertisement

As a bounty hunter the player can hunt targets wherever they please, with the customisation letting them take out the target the way they see fit. A run-down garage will serve as the base of operations which can be expanded via water and supply lines, whilst food can be cooked there and ammunition made for combat.

Bounty Star is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PS4, PS5 and PC sometime in 2023.

In other video game news, Aspyr Media is currently hiring a creative director for its remake of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, after a report suggested the game is on indefinite hold.

“Reporting to the CEO, the creative director will be responsible for establishing and executing the creative vision for a broad portfolio of games were bringing to life and market,” adds the job description. “This role will oversee story, game design and art teams, helping to shape amazing games people around the world love to play,” reads the job listing.