‘Boyfriend Dungeon’ creators will update the game with a “more accurate” content warning

Kitfox Games has announced that Boyfriend Dungeon will be updated with a “more accurate” content warning, after noting that the current warning is inadequate.

Boyfriend Dungeon will receive “a more accurate” content warning with an update next week, according to a tweet from Kitfox Games.

The studio states that the current content warning “inadequately describes the events of stalking and emotional manipulation that exist in the story”, adding that “we apologize for any hurt inflicted by our mistake”.

The content warning for Boyfriend Dungeon inadequately describes the events of stalking and emotional manipulation that exist in the story. We'll update the game next week with a more accurate CW. We apologize for any hurt inflicted by our mistake. Thank you for playing! — Kitfox Games 🦊 BOYFRIEND DUNGEON OUT NOW (@KitfoxGames) August 14, 2021

As reported in TheGamer, the existing content warning currently states:

“This game may include references to unwanted advances, stalking, and other forms of emotional manipulation. Play with care.”

The content in question is about an in-game character called Eric, one of the antagonists in Boyfriend Dungeon who requires that players address issues related to those above to progress the main storyline.

Some fans on Twitter have argued that even an updated content warning is not enough, and there should be an option to skip the content entirely.

While accurate CWs are super important and I'm glad you're going to update it, I would strongly recommend also making it possible to block messages and remove forced interactions with stalkers/manipulators. This solution basically just says "Sorry if you don't like it" — Nikono (@drew_nikonowicz) August 14, 2021

Last month, Superhot VR was review bombed after removing scenes depicting self harm from the game. When removing the sensitive content, the developers stated:

“You deserve better. All scenes alluding to self harm are now completely removed from the game. These scenes have no place in Superhot virtual reality. We regret it took us so long.”

