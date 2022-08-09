Electronic duo Autechre claim they nearly scored ‘Metroid Prime’

Sean Booth, one half of British electronic music duo Autechre, has claimed that the group was at one point lined up to score Metroid Prime.

Speaking during a recent Twitch AMA, Booth finally revealed the reason behind why his and Autechre partner Rob Brown’s names are included in the credits for the iconic Nintendo game (thanks, VGC). According to Brown, Autechre was in the running to score Metroid Prime, before Nintendo eventually went with series composer Kenji Yamamoto.

The inclusion of Brown and Booth’s names in the credits for Metroid Prime has long been something of a mystery for fans of Autechre. Booth even joked that he was violating an NDA by speaking on the subject:

“Even though I am violating an NDA technically by saying this, but basically we got asked to do the soundtrack by [Retro Studios],” said Booth.

He went on to explain that he and Brown met up with Nintendo in Austin, but Nintendo “borked it for some reason,” before the conversations fell apart. Nintendo ended up going with the safer option, it seems.

Interestingly, both Brown and Booth still appear in the credits for Metroid Prime, a fact that Booth commented on during the AMA:

“I don’t know how much involvement they had in the sound of it, or whether they intentionally tried to make it sound a bit like us [Autechre], but I don’t think so really. I’ve read people saying they think it sounds a bit like us, but I don’t think it does. But it’s subjective really.”

Unfortunately, fans will just have to keep wondering how an Autechre-scored Metroid game would sound. If only things went differently. One can only dream.

