Bromley F.C. offers “full-time role” to ‘Football Manager’ fans

Bromley Football Club is offering a full-time role to one lucky Football Manager 2024 fan, thanks to a partnership with Xbox.

The partnership will let a Football Manager 2024 join Bromley Football Club as a ‘Support Performance Tactician’, a role that will involve “shadowing and learning from all the coaching staff… to understand the ins and outs of all the tactical decision-making that goes into preparing a football team for success”.

Speaking about the partnership, Xbox northern Europe director James Butcher stated:

“We are excited to be teaming Xbox Game Pass with Football Manager and Bromley F.C to give a Football Manager gamer a unique insight into professional football management. Xbox Game Pass is home to some of the best sports content, and this first-of-its-kind job application is giving a member of the Xbox community the chance to live out their dream.”

In order to apply for the role, players need to first complete the achievement ‘Championes’ in the game by guiding a team to a domestic league title win. That player then must fill out a form and send a one-minute video explaining why they deserve the role before completing an interview with the club.

Andy Woodman, Manager of Bromley F.C, had the following to say about the competition:

“At Bromley FC, we pride ourselves on being a community club so we’re very much looking forward to welcoming an enthusiastic supporter to our backroom staff! There are definitely plenty out there who know how to guide us to glory in the Football Manager game so we’re excited to welcome someone who can replicate that in the real world!”

In other news, the nominees for The Game Awards 2023 have been announced, with Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 leading the pack.