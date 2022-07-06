Bungie is reportedly developing a ‘Destiny’ mobile game

Bungie may be working on a Destiny mobile game alongside Chinese publisher NetEase, according to a recent report.

The report comes via publication The Game Post, which previously spotted a job listing for a Destiny project last year. Now its been spotted that a NetEase artist posted on their LinkedIn that they had helped develop “an unannounced FPS mobile game” in collaboration with Bungie.

A source has told The Game Post that the title in question is in fact Destiny-related and that it’s been in development for “well over two years now”, although the source itself isn’t specified. It doesn’t appear that this game is related to Destiny 2, however, and is seemingly a distinct project set within the Destiny universe.

Most recently, NetEase helped Blizzard develop the highly controversial Diablo Immortal, however, the company has plenty several other highly successful titles as well.

In January, it was announced that Sony would be acquiring Bungie in a deal that cost roughly £2.6billion. In a corporate strategy meeting held on May 18, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated that “our acquisition of Bungie also represents a major step forward in becoming more multiplatform”. This could have been a hint at a potential interest in trying to pursue the mobile gaming space, with Bungie’s new title with NetEase being one potential title.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO echoed a similar sentiment following Bungie’s acquisition, stating “This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience. We understand how vital Bungie’s community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow.”

