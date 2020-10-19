Bungie reportedly shuts down major ‘Destiny 2’ cheat service

Cheat service provider PerfectAim has reportedly stopped selling Destiny 2 hacks after being served a cease and desist order by Bungie.

The Destiny 2 section of PerfectAim’s website now states that the product is “no longer available” due to a claim by Bungie that the product violates the game’s license agreement. “Furthermore, a demand was made that we cease and desist from selling this product,” it said in a statement.

“We won’t comment on whether these claims are justified or not, but have decided to comply with this demand regardless. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers,” PerfectAim added.

PerfectAim’s Destiny 2 cheat bundle included “aimbot, wallhack, teleport and other cheats”. The service was available to players via a monthly subscription, and was bundled with access to the company’s customer service as well as anti-detection software.

Destiny 2 is the latest game to target cheating in-game cheating. Last month, Activision carried out a large ban wave on players using the EngineOwning cheat in Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, which resulted in over 20,000 accounts being permanently banned.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has announced that the next-gen version of Destiny 2 will launch in December, a month after the releases of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S systems.

Gamers will be able to play the game through backwards compatibility when the next-gen systems are released, but have to wait until December 8 to experience the game in 4K resolution and at 60fps.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion is set to launch on November 10. It was originally set for release on September 22, but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.