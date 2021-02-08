Bungie to rework underused Aeon exotics for ‘Destiny 2’

Bungie has announced that it will be revamping the Cult Of Aeon suite of exotics in Destiny 2.

The video game developer detailed the changes to the old exotics via its Destiny 2 blog, ahead of the commencement of Season Of The Chosen tomorrow (February 9).

The Cult Of Aeon armour pieces are three exotic gauntlets that work off each other, with each fireteam member being required to equip their respective Aeon exotic for maximum effect. The three gauntlet pieces are Aeon Swift, Aeon Soul and Aeon Safe for the Hunter, Warlock and Titan classes respectively.

Advertisement

However, due to the Cult of Aeon’s unique requirement of needing all three gauntlets to work, the exotic suite has gone underused since it was first introduced alongside the Curse Of Osiris expansion in December 2017.

While the Aeon exotics’ revamp will still require teammates to use the gauntlets together for maximum effect, Bungie has introduced new unique mod socket and Aeon Cult Mods for each of the three gauntlets.

The Sect Of Force mod will temporarily increase a player’s reload and weapon swap speed. Stunning a champion or defeating a boss or miniboss will equip nearby teammates with a burst of grenade and melee energy. Aeon cult allies without the Sect Of Force mod will also receive a burst of Super energy.

The Sect Of Insight mode will grant players the chance to drop an Orb of Power for allies after successive weapon takedowns. Using a finisher on an elite enemy will generate special ammo for teammates, while finishing a boss or miniboss will generate heavy ammo. Aeon cult allies without Sect Of Insight equipped will also gain a bonus to weapon damage for a short time.

The third and final mod, Sect Of Vigor, will see players gain class ability energy when allies die, and have their class ability fully charged when they receive teammates. Using a Super ability will give nearby allies a burst of healing, and nearby Aeon allies without the mod equipped will receive an overshield.

Advertisement

Bungie has also announced the return of exotic Catalysts such as Bad Juju, Izanagi’s Burden, Sleeper Simulant, The Huckleberry, Worldline Zero, Polaris Lance, Telesto, Legend Of Acrius and Skyburner’s Oath.

The upcoming Season Of The Chose will also include new Trials, armour, weapons and more. For the complete list of content being introduced with the new Season, check out the Season roadmap here.