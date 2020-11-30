Bungie has been working on new games for over three years

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons has revealed that the developer has spent the last three years working on several new games.

During an interview with Metro on Friday (27 November), the studio head spoke about Bungie’s high-profile split from Activision in 2019, the future of Destiny 2 and other upcoming titles with its newfound “creative independence”.

“What we want to do is what we are doing right now,” Parsons remarked. “[W]hat we also want to be able to do is to begin exploring, not only where the limits of the Destiny universe is on a number of different levels, we also want to bring new titles to bear with that secret sauce of what a Bungie game is.”

Parsons then noted that the studio started working on the beginnings of potential new games “about three years ago”, with CCO Jonny Ebbert, former Halo project lead Jason Jones and director of special projects Zach Russell. Although the CEO did not initially think much would come from these “incubations”, saying that his team “expected a decently high failure rate”, a number of them have turned out to be “really amazing”.

He also pointed out that Bungie has been hiring new developers at a “faster rate that we thought we would” despite the ongoing pandemic. “There is something like almost a quarter of everybody who now works at Bungie has never set foot inside the studio. Which breaks my heart, but it is also a testament to the work that the teams have been able to do,” he added.

However, Parsons remained tight-lipped on what any of these upcoming projects would be, only stating that “I wish I could say more, but I think you will be pretty excited”.

Bungie released the Beyond Light expansion for Destiny 2 earlier this month. The major update added new areas, game modes, gear, quests and more.

The developer is also set to release the next-gen version of Destiny 2 in early December. While the game is already playable on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, features such as 4K resolution and 60fps will only be available on December 8.