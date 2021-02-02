Nintendo unveils Super Mario Meal collaboration with Burger King

Nintendo has teamed up with Burger King on a series of toys for the fast food chains’ North American King Jr. kids’ meals and Super Mario Meals.

Nintendo announced the lineup via a press release on Monday The set includes six toys, each meant to represent a different game released on the Nintendo Switch. The games represented range from Luigi’s Mansion 3 to Splatoon 2, as shown below:

Super Mario Maker 2: A construction worker Mario stands atop a block.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Metal Mario zooms along in a kart.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: An standee of Link posing atop a wooden platform.

Splatoon 2: An Inkling seen splashing on top of an ink fountain.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: A small leaf maze featuring the Nook Bros., K.K. Slider, and Isabelle.

Luigi's Mansion 3: Luigi seen with his Poltergust 3000 vacuum and a ghost.

Each King’s Jr. kids’ meal and a new Super Mario Meal comes with a toy. Fans cwho order a Super Mario Meal via the BK Mobile App or online at BK.com between February 8 and 22 will also be eligible to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack. That comes with a Nintendo Switch and a copy of the upcoming Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

A Super Mario Meal comes with a Whopper sandwich, small fries and small fountain drink. Non-winning meals still net you 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, which can be spend on the official Nintendo website for digital rewards and coupons.