‘Call of Duty 2021’ shows up on online stores, codenamed ‘Slipstream’

Call of Duty 2021 has reportedly appeared on battle.net and PSN under the codename Slipstream.

The details were initially discovered by Twitter user Helba, owner of BlizzTrack, who posted the information and logos for Slipstream in a series of tweets, saying: “cod2021 aka Fore is called Call Of Duty: Slipstream and here is the logos for it.”

#cod2021 aka Fore is called Call of Duty: Slipstream and here is the logos for it pic.twitter.com/YMKEQHSy8L — Helba (@Helba_The_AI) June 29, 2021

Advertisement

This was then followed up by more screenshots showing Slipstream as being listed alongside a series of other Call Of Duty games on battle.net. Helba also spotted several development builds, with Slipstream seeming to indicate a return to a World War II setting due to the games logo (thanks, TheGamer).

Helba says that Fore/Slipstream is listed as “COD2021.exe” in its code, essentially confirming that the game is this year’s Call Of Duty title.

The game has also been spotted on the PSN store, with Twitter account PlayStation Game Size saying the game’s alpha has a download size of 35.322 GB. Giving this year’s Call Of Duty a codename would follow a trend for previous entries. Infinite Warfare was called “GreenTables”, and Black Ops Cold War was called “The Red Door”.

Also, according to Helba, the only Activision game left on battle.net that’s wholly unknown is Auks, with a binary launcher titled “launcer.exe”. No release date or other information has been revealed around Call of Duty 2021 as of yet.

Advertisement

In other news, NetherRealm Studios is focusing on their next project after announcing that there will be no more DLC updates for Mortal Kombat 11.

The studio said in a tweet: “NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project, and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end.”