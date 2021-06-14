Season Four of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has been announced, bringing new maps, weapons, quests, and more.

To kick off Season Four, an event titled Ground Fall will see players finding and securing SAT-Links to win exclusive rewards for their global profile across the two games. The event will be a chance to showcase the new maps, modes, and weapons – giving players the opportunity to explore them all in each challenge.

Item rewards gathered from this Season Four event include Calling Cards, Emblems, XP, and a Satellite Weapon Charm. If every challenge is completed by the end of the event, players will be rewarded with an exclusive Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprint.

Advertisement

Three new Operators will be joining the fray also in Season Four; named Jackal, Salah, and Weaver. Jackal is a “metal-masked South African native, who made his mark by infiltrating the CIA Ground Station compound on behalf of Perseus”, while Weaver and Salah are both NATO Operators.

Five new weapons are also due to be added – the MG 82, Nail Gun, and C58 will all be available from launch, while the OTs 9: SMG and a medieval Mace will be unlocked throughout the season.

The multiplayer maps, Collateral (a 12v12 map) and Collateral Strike (6v6) are both set in Algeria with an elaborate story. “Collateral places NATO and Warsaw Pact forces under the scorching desert sun in Algeria,” reads the official description,

“Where a CIA satellite has crashed into an abandoned village, the very same location that Adler and company secured on June 27, 1984”.

Advertisement

Amsterdam will also be coming as a 6v6 map, alongside the Hijacked and Rush maps from Call Of Duty: Black Ops II.

There are several new multiplayer game modes coming to Season Four, a zoo-based Outbreak mode, and more – all of which can be found on the official Call Of Duty blog.