‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ PS4 alpha breaks record

Treyarch and Raven Software have confirmed that its alpha test of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has become the most downloaded PS4 alpha test in Call Of Duty history.

The news was shared via the official Call Of Duty account on Twitter. “Thanks to our players for making last week’s #BlackOpsColdWar Alpha the most downloaded PS4 alpha or beta in Call Of Duty history,” reads a portion of the tweet. The alpha test for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched on September 14 exclusively on PS4.

The tweet also confirmed that the beta test for PS4 players will kick off on October 8, a week before it is made available on other consoles on October 15. The beta version of Black Ops Cold War will also allow cross-play.

The news of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s record-breaking alpha test comes after its developers announced that the highly anticipated Zombies mode will be revealed tomorrow (September 30). The upcoming iteration of Zombies will reportedly begin a new story, as the original Zombies storyline wrapped up in 2018’s Black Ops 4.

The game is currently scheduled to be released on November 13 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The PS5 release date for the game has yet to be confirmed, according to the official PlayStation website for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.