‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ reportedly a direct sequel to first ‘Black Ops’ game

The upcoming Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will reportedly be a direct sequel to the first Black Ops game, which was released in 2010.

As reported by Call Of Duty Tracker, a bevy of information on the game has been unearthed by dataminers. They include its official description, the existence of an Ultimate Edition, locations, enemies, preorder bonuses and more.

The opening portion of the game’s description confirms its place in the series’ timeline: “The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops.”

It goes on to list a number of key locations that will appear in the game – such as East Berlin, the Soviet KGB headquarters and more – when players go “face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe”.

The description also notes that besides the campaign, the game will “bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences”.

Per Call Of Duty Tracker, pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of the game will grant players immediate access to the Frank Woods Operator in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta, and provide a set of in-game cosmetics.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, is set to receive its official reveal later today (August 26) via the Verdansk map in Warzone.