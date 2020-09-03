‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ shares new details about two major characters

Raven Software and Treyarch have released new in-depth looks at two Call Of Duty: Black Ops veterans, Frank Woods and Jason Hudson, who will return in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War.

The developers took to Treyarch’s blog to dive into both Woods and Hudson’s story arcs in the upcoming game, shedding new light on the returning characters ahead of November’s Black Ops Cold War. The profiles set the scene for what players can expect in the new game, while looking back at the characters’ pasts.

The studios kicked things off with a profile on Frank Woods, who “learns about a legendary Soviet operative whose existence has been questioned even within the deepest ranks of the CIA”. He is soon “tasked with tracking down this dangerous figure at any cost, and the next chapter of his story begins”.

Woods was originally voiced by James C. Burns in the earlier Black Ops games. The role has since been recast, although the new voice actor for Woods has yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Jason Hudsons’ Cold War story begins on January 17, 1981 when he calls up an old colleague, Russell Adler, to form an elite team of operatives in the pursuit of Perseus. “Although he doesn’t fully trust [Adler] and disagrees with some of his more unconventional methods, Hudson knows that if anyone has the personal motivation to see this task through to its conclusion, it’s Adler,” reads his profile.

Hudson was voiced by Ed Harris and Michael Keaton in past Black Ops games. It is currently unclear who voices Hudson in Black Ops Cold War. Russel Adler – voiced by Bruce Thomas – will be a new character in the Black Ops franchise. More information on the character is expected to be revealed later this week.

In other Call Of Duty news, Black Ops Cold War is set to feature multiple endings, which will be determined by a series of in-game choices that players will be tasked with deciding. While not every mission will include player choices, the choices that are made will deeply impact the game’s narrative.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently set to release on November 13 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Next-gen versions of the game will be made available when the consoles launch.