Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that the upcoming Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released exclusively through its online store, Battle.net.

The news was first announced via Call Of Duty news site Charlie Intel, which received a promotional email from Blizzard leading up to the game’s reveal on August 26. The news should not come as a surprise to longtime followers of the franchise, as titles in the series, such as Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, are also Battle.net exclusives.

The email also confirmed that the PC version of Black Ops Cold War is being handled by Canadian developer Beenox. The company has previously contributed to a number of Activision games since 2015, including Modern Warfare and the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was formally revealed last week (August 20), after a series of alternate reality games and teasers were sent and solved by to popular streamers.

This year’s premium Call Of Duty title is set to get its full reveal via the Verdansk map in Warzone on Wednesday, August 26. More information surrounding the game, including its release date and next-gen support, is expected to be revealed during the showcase.

In other Call Of Duty news, the latest Modern Warfare and Warzone update has made a number of weapon adjustments and bug fixes. The update greatly reduces the upper torso damage dealt by the Bruen MK9 in both games. The popular gun’s recoil for both the base weapon and 60 Round Mag has also been increased.