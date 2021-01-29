‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ trailer teases new Zombies map set in Vietnam

The latest Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map is a gory journey into the jungles of Vietnam.

It’s called Firebase Z, and developer Treyarch previews it with a trailer on Thursday (January 28). The clip follows a group of soldiers who travel through a Dark Aether portal. When they reach their destination, they’re forced to face off against zombies. There’s a chilling amount of carnage to take in with the footage.

Firebase Z will be a much larger map than the previous Zombies locations and the enemies been have scaled up accordingly as well. It’ll also include a new type of boss zombie that will spawn in at random, plus an enormous zombie cyclops that can shoot lasers out of its eyes.

The same blood and gore players have come to expect from Call Of Duty will be present in droves. Besides cyclops zombies, Firebase Z shows off the military outpost players can explore. There’s also a wide array of new weapons, including an assault rifle with a strange new type of grenade.

The Pack-A-Punch machine is also set to make its triumphant return. That means another set of secrets for players to investigate between slaying zombies. It’s a Call of Duty mainstay that’s appeared several times throughout the military shooter series.

Firebase Z is set to debut in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 4. It’s a free content drop that’ll be available for all players on all consoles at no charge.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also has the Warzone battle royale in addition to Zombies. We’ve got suggestions for assistance with sussing out the best loadouts for your character in Warzone Season 1.