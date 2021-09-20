‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Season 8 adds Blackout Battle Royale map and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 launches on Wednesday, September 22 at 1AM BST and players will be able to revisit the very first Call of Duty Battle Royale map – Blackout.

To celebrate the second anniversary of Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 8 will introduce Blackout, a map first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It was the largest map in any Call of Duty game and featured parts of existing multiplayer games including Estate, Nuketown, Construction Site, and more.

Alongside the new map, there will be three new events – an Anniversary Cake event, an Anniversary Puzzle event, and a new themed event called Counterattack.

Counterattack has players completing missions given to them by Non-Player Characters (NPCs). Basically, shooting targets that NPCs have assigned. It’s possible to recruit NPCs and Mercenaries too in a bid to bring back event points and earn rewards.

Season 8 also gives players the chance to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards as well as enjoy a fresh supply of free and premium content. That includes new characters such as Alias – Battleworn and Velikan – Volcanic Ash, plus new weapons including the R9-0 shotgun. Later in the season, the M13 assault rifle, a new Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and more will be included.

Finally, there are tweaks and improvements made to Crash, originally launched with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and now the most played map in Call of Duty: Mobile. Expect updated graphics alongside some other changes.

Recently, a new character skin made by famed Japanese mecha designer, Shoji Kawamori, was added to the game, looking like an “anime-like military robot”.

In other Call of Duty news, Call of Duty: Warzone bans are seemingly carrying over to Call of Duty: Vanguard in a bid to cut down on cheats in the game.