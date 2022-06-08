‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ beta is coming to PlayStation first

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has confirmed that an open beta will be available ahead of the game’s launch, though will arrive on PlayStation consoles first.

Following the release of the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 world reveal trailer, Infinity Ward has revealed that an open beta early access period for the upcoming shooter will be available “first on PlayStation“, meaning PC and Xbox fans may have to wait a little longer.

Players will need to pre-order the game to get beta access, although there’s currently no indication of when it will go live. With the game set to launch on October 28, it’s likely to be soon.

Any other PlayStation and Sony specific deals for Modern Warfare 2 remain to be seen, although the news of an of an early beta appears to point to more exclusives for those platforms.

This game will be a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, and it’s set to see the return of fan-favourite characters Captain John “Soap” MacTavish, Simon “Ghost” Riley and Captain John Price.

Developed by Infinity Ward, both Modern Warfare 2 and the new iteration of Warzone are being made in a new iteration of the IW engine. Both “this new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up​,” according to a blog post, with both games being led in development by Infinity Ward.

