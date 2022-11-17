‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2′ CDL Moshpit faces delays

Treyarch Studios has shared that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 CDL Moshpit is facing “a slight delay”.

Posting the update to Twitter, the studio said that CDL Moshpit – which will include three modes, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control – would not be released today (November 17) as planned.

“Update: CDL Moshpit was initially expected to release today at the start of Season 01 multiplayer, but recently discovered issues with the mode will require a slight delay,” the statement read.

Advertisement

“Addressing these issues are our current top priority, and we’ll update you on the timing ASAP.”

It continued: “We’ll be tracking discussions pertaining competitive multiplayer modes in collaboration with @InfinityWard on their #ModernWarfare2 Trello page. So check it often and stay tuned for news and updates.”

Update: CDL Moshpit was initially expected to release today at the start of Season 01 multiplayer, but recently discovered issues with the mode will require a slight delay. Addressing these issues are our current top priority, and we'll update you on the timing ASAP. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 16, 2022

We'll be tracking discussions pertaining competitive multiplayer modes in collaboration with @InfinityWard on their #ModernWarfare2 Trello page. So check it often and stay tuned for news and updates.https://t.co/xsuzylG5J2 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 16, 2022

Modern Warefare‘s CDL Moshpit is intended to be a multiplayer playlist as part of its first season of live content, ahead of the ranked play that is set to be introduced next year.

The new game, which was the latest instalment in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S last week month.

Advertisement

Ranked play arrives on Modern Warfare 2 in 2023,” Treyarch tweeted earlier this month, adding that it is working on “competitive modes, ranked skill divisions, visible skill ratings, top 250 leaderboard and competitive rewards” with their partners.

“In the meantime, Modern Warfare 2 players can throw down in the CDL Moshpit, arriving at the start of Season 01,” the company added.

#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver: Competitive Modes ✅

Ranked Skill Divisions ✅

Visible Skill Ratings ✅

Top 250 Leaderboard ✅

Competitive Rewards ✅ More details to come! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

Recently it was reported that Modern Warfare 2 has become the fastest-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise, and reportedly made over £500million in its opening weekend.

In a four-star review of Modern Warfare 2, NME described the game as “the best big-budget shooter this year”.