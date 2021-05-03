‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ campaign remaster reportedly due out this year

A campaign remaster of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly set to be released sometime this year.

READ MORE: The state of game streaming in 2021

According to prominent Call Of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost, the remastered version of the 2011 game’s campaign was originally set to be released in the second quarter of 2021 and would be exclusive to PlayStation platforms for a month. “MW3 Campaign remastered is definitely coming this year, and should be coming Q2 which is the original plan, one month exclusive to PlayStation,” they wrote on Twitter.

However, TheMW2Ghost noted in a subsequent tweet that they are uncertain if the supposed exclusivity deal and release window are still in place, hinting at a delay. “It was originally set for Q2 this year under a deal with PlayStation, but not sure if that’s still the case,” they added.

Advertisement

The leaker also claimed that “apparently [the remaster is] definitely still coming at some point this year”. However, he did not reveal a reschedule release window for the yet-to-be announced game.

Worded this a bit weird So, it was originally set for Q2 of this year under a deal with PlayStation, but not sure if that’s still the case (date). Apparently it’s definitely still coming at some point this year — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) May 2, 2021

Rumours of a campaign remaster for the original 2011 game began circulating in November 2020 when another prominent Call Of Duty leaker ModernWarzone claimed that there were “rumors of Modern Warfare 3 campaign remastered being in development”.

In March, WarzoneNewz reported that a Soap operator skin will be introduced in Warzone alongside the release of the Modern Warfare 3 campaign remaster. The leaker likened the situation to the release of Ghost’s Warzone operator skin in conjunction with the launch of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster last year.

In other Call Of Duty news, ModernWarzone claimed in March this year that this year’s premium Call Of Duty title will see a return to the WW2 setting and is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.