‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ features The Rock’s cousin

As revealed by actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on his Twitter account, the newest playable character in popular first-person shooter Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is actually voiced by The Rock’s cousin.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launched earlier this month, and to celebrate Veterans Day (a US holiday that honours military veterans of the United States Armed Forces) a new character called Koa King has been added to the game. Koa King is an Operator, the term for a type of playable character in the game, and is voiced by Johnson’s cousin Ben, with the former wrestler and current Hollywood star stating on X: “This is my cousin, Ben, who I consider my brother – and this is incredible.”

This is my cousin, Ben, who I consider my brother – and this is incredible 🔥 Ben is a 16 year decorated Navy SEAL

Command member of SEAL TEAM 6

Multiple Bronze Stars

Purple Heart recipient He served our great nation and now he serves the veteran community as the… pic.twitter.com/fX3dqZ52tM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2023

In his post on X, Johnson also went on to state that “Ben is a 16-year decorated Navy SEAL” and that he was a “commander member of SEAL TEAM 6” who received “multiple bronze stars”, one of the most prestigious decorations in the US Armed Forces.

“His operator handle in the game is KOA KING. KOA means WARRIOR in Samoan,” said Johnson. “This whole thing is very cool and bad ass.”

Every purchase of the new Operator pack will go directly towards the placement of US and UK Army Veterans in a post-army life, The Rock also confirmed.

Ben isn’t the first celebrity or celebrity-adjacent Operator to make their way to a Call of Duty game. Previous operators have included:

Homelander (The Boys)

Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

Snoop Dogg

Nicki Minaj

Lionel Messi

21 Savage

Paul Pogba

NME‘s Andy Brown gave Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 three stars in his review writing:

“Though Modern Warfare 3 fumbles single-player, its multiplayer is sublime. Despite its name, all 16 core multiplayer maps have been brought directly from the original Modern Warfare 2, which means classics like Terminal, Highrise, and yes, even Rust, are back for more carnage.”

In related news, bosses behind Modern Warfare 3 have stated reports of rushed development are “wholly inaccurate”.