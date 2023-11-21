‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ is disabling its controversial Gaia skin

A skin that has caused a large amount of controversy in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is being pulled, following complaints from fans.

Sledgehammer Games, the developer of the title, has stated that it is planning on removing the skin following complaints from fans who felt the skin was unfair due to how it blends into the background of several maps.

Announcing the news in a Reddit AMA, Sledgehammer Games said that “adjustments to Gaia and Gaia Blackcell operator Skins are in the pipeline”, and that it plans on disabling both “until said changes can be released to all players”.

What hasn’t been specified yet is what form these changes will take, or when we can expect to see an update that will fix the issues.

Several commenters underneath the Reddit announcement have offered suggestions. One stated that “they really should just make her glow,” while another suggested that Sledgehammer should “set Gaia on fire, that way you’ll see immediately a bunch of flames running around, they could use orange fire for the normal skin and green fire for the black cell”.

Following its launch earlier in the month, Modern Warfare 3 has seen a mixed reception from fans and critics. We gave the shooter three stars in our review, which highlighted the game’s core multiplayer modes but found fault with everything else.

“When you consider the game’s disappointing campaign, baffling Zombies missteps, and excellent but familiar maps, Modern Warfare 3 is a phoned-in birthday party for a series that should be celebrating its 20th anniversary in style.”

In other gaming news, several pictures of Timothee Chalamet posted online have fans wondering about a potential collaboration with Hideo Kojima.