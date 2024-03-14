‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ patch knocks the all-powerful Longbow down a notch

The latest Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 patch notes detail how the powerful Longbow sniper rifle has been nerfed.

In the new update, the Longbow has had its hipfire spread benefit removed and its aim down sight time increased from 390ms to 470ms, a whopping 21 percent increase. These changes appear to have been made to reduce the sniper rifle’s effectiveness at close ranges. The most popular strategy for it involved using it up close and personal to quick scope, which this update will now make much harder.

The Longbow has been a top pick for players for months, so this nerf will likely see its popularity drop a fair bit, especially because the weapon is far from the best sniper rifle when used at long ranges. Longbow users who have been running and gunning on smaller maps like Shipment will now have to change up their tactics if they hope to keep their kills high following this update.

Also included in the patch notes are some user interface and experience bug fixes, such as Prestige Challenges no longer disappearing from the Calling Cards menu. Seasonal content in the offline mode will now also match the available content shown in the online mode. Private matches have had their maximum player count increased from 12 to 24.

Since season two started on March 6, players have seen more story material for the beloved zombies mode, Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine skins, and new points of interest in Warzone map Fortune’s Keep.

