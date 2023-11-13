‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ players find easy way to unlock guns through Zombies

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players have discovered an easier way to unlock guns, throwables and gadgets using the game’s Zombies mode.

The third instalment of Activision Blizzard’s reimagined Modern Warfare series has switched up how players unlock items in the shooter, with almost half of all weapons now locked behind armoury challenges.

Armoury challenges are available when a player reaches level 25, and are unlocked by completing the daily challenges. However, these are limited to just three a day, meaning unlocking every weapon can be something of a grind.

However, some players have discovered a workaround. With Modern Warfare 3’s Zombie mode built on Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, any weapon or throwable that’s extracted in-game becomes permanently unlocked in multiplayer.

Players can collect previously locked weapons in the Zombie map by buying them from the designated areas or receiving them as rewards for completing contracts. To permanently unlock these weapons, players just need to complete the map without dying. It’s also been reported by PCGamer that players can unlock weapons by picking up those that have been dropped by fellow gamers and extracting themselves from the map.

However, only the weapons and throwables equipped in your main inventory will count as being unlocked via this method, with those in your backpack ignored. Also, some specialty attachments, killstreaks and cosmetics aren’t available via the Zombie map and can only be unlocked via armoury challenges.

To check out what weapons you should be prioritising, NME’s rundown of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s best weapons can be found here.

In a three-star review, NME wrote that Modern Warfare 3’s Zombie map is “one of the worst Zombies offerings in the mode’s 15-year history” thanks to the vast and lifeless Urzikstan map.

“For most fans, this year’s excellent multiplayer offering will be enough incentive to plunge into this year’s Call Of Duty, thanks to its well-paced matches and on-point weapon balance,” the review continues. “Yet when you consider the game’s disappointing campaign, baffling Zombies missteps, and excellent but familiar maps, Modern Warfare 3 is a phoned-in birthday party for a series that should be celebrating its 20th anniversary in style.”

