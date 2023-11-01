‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ seemingly included in PS5 Slim bundle for free

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 appears to have been added to a PS5 Slim bundle for free, arriving in time for the game’s anticipated launch.

Announced in October, the PS5 Slim will use the same specifications as the original console, bar the 1TB solid state drive (SSD). The newer version also offers an optional detachable disc drive sold separately for £99.99 ($79.99) as well as a vertical stand costing £24.99 ($29.99).

The PS5 Slim is starting to be sold this month and Sony‘s intention is that this will be the only console model on sale once stocks of the 2020 model dry up.

Per new Call of Duty ads, the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III console bundle will be $499. This is basically a new PS5 Slim with MW3 for free, since the PS5 Slim is $499 on its own. Available November 10. pic.twitter.com/wKguHk3IQP — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

Charlie Intel, a specialist site for Call Of Duty, has spotted an advert for a bundle for a physical edition of the PS5 Slim and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 priced at $499.99.

That is the base price for the console with the disc drive, therefore, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is free in this bundle.

Notably, this appears to be an offer in the US and it is not known at this point whether this bundle will become available in the UK and Europe. If it does show up, we would expect it to cost £479.99 or €549.99 as that is the base price for the console in these regions.

Charlie Intel said that the bundle would be on sale on November 10 which coincides with the launch date of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Sony shared its ambition to sell 25million units of PS5 by April 2024 based on the trend of those with PS4s upgrading to PS5s.

“The reason why we believe that this is possible [is] PS4 customers exist now and the PS4 usage use them and they switch to PS5,” chief financial officer Hiroki said in an earnings call in April. “We looked at how much would be switching. And there are also new customers, and we’ve been looking that.

In other gaming news, Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations will lose their online services in three months time as Ubisoft “decommissions” older games.