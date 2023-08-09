‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ trailer teases return of controversial “No Russian” mission

The latest trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reveals that Makarov, the villain of the original game from 2011, is back as well as the infamous “No Russian” mission.

In the new Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer, civilians fleeing for their lives past a stairwell is the image that seems to suggest the “No Russian” is included. Activision is sure to satiate fans with more announcements in time, and a limited-time event in Warzone is set to show off even more about the upcoming game.

The trailer is a mix of live-action sequences as well as cutscenes from the upcoming game, making it more of a taster of the Modern Warfare 3 atmosphere. Check it out below:

Appreciably, there is a lot of excitement from fans over the return of Makarov. The ruthless tactician was introduced in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare though the characters weren’t aware of his involvement. Only in the original Modern Warfare 3 does Captain Price seize the chance to stop the villain for good, despite suffering significant losses.

Players are yet to see anything that showcases the features or mechanics that the game intends to offer, which will determine what Modern Warfare 3 is meant to be as a “premium release“. However, the mission “No Russian” does appear for a moment in the trailer.

The original Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 featured the extremely controversial mission that asked the player to take part in a terrorist attack in a false flag operation. Conversely, Modern Warfare 2 released in 2022 did not repeat it but hinted at its return in a post-credits scene.

