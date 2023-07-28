‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ will be revealed with ‘Warzone’ event

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that the next Call Of Duty game, widely believed to be Modern Warfare 3, will be revealed through a “limited-time event” in Warzone.

Yesterday (July 27), Activision Blizzard shared a blog post outlining the contents of Warzone Season 5, which launches for the battle royale on August 2.

Within the post, it was confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 antagonist Graves, presumed dead after one of the game’s closing missions, is still alive. As the leader of mercenary group Shadow Company, Graves will arrive in Warzone as a playable operator — while his mercenary group will seemingly be involved in the next Call Of Duty.

“Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event,” reads the blog. “Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late.”

Although Activision is yet to announce the upcoming game’s title, recent leaks suggest the next Call Of Duty will be Modern Warfare 3.

That’s according to packaging for Monster Energy, which was pictured with a new logo for Modern Warfare 3 and advertisements for in-game rewards.

While the game is yet to be seen in action, a number of NBA players have already previewed the shooter at an exclusive event.

Besides Modern Warfare 3, August is looking very busy for Call Of Duty fans. Modern Warfare is getting four new maps as part of Season 5, along with three more game modes.

As for Warzone, the battle royale will receive new operators and vehicles, while the mysterious Konni group have taken over certain parts of Al Mazrah.

In other gaming news, playtests for Payday 3 are kicking off on PC and Xbox next week.