The lead narrative director on Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare has hinted at a return to Naughty Dog Studios after leaving Infinity Ward.

Taylor Kurosaki, who worked as studio narrative director at Infinity Ward for seven years, announced in May that he would be leaving the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare developer studio to pursue a “rare and exciting” opportunity.

Hey everyone, @JacobMinkoff and I wanted to share an exciting update. More to come! pic.twitter.com/W8jek72qDs — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) May 27, 2021

Kurosaki previously worked at Naughty Dog during the development of the Uncharted and Jak And Daxter series of games. He then moved to Infinity Ward to work on Call Of Duty, where he remained for seven years. Today (June 7) he tweeted a photo that may reveal what this “rare and exciting” opportunity entails.

In the tweet, captioned “Same thing, different decade”, a photo from the development of Uncharted 3 is shown, hinting that Kurosaki has returned to his original studio. Kurosaki was at Naughty Dog from 1996, and was instrumental in the creation of many of their most popular games.

The original tweet announcing Kurosaki’s departure from Infinity Ward was a joint statement between him and Jacob Minkoff, meaning it is likely that his colleague is also joining him at Naughty Dog. Some thought the joint tweet meant the pair would be starting their own company, but it seems a return to their origins was the opportunity in question.

It was recently reported that The Last Of Us was being remade at Naughty Dog Studios for PS5, although it is unknown if this is the reason for Kurosaki’s departure from Infinity Ward.

First released in 2013 on PS3 to critical and commercial success, The Last Of Us had already been remastered for PS4 in 2014. It is also being adapted into an HBO TV series starring Game Of Thrones actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.