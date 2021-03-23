‘Call of Duty’ players are finally able to earn the Shadowhunter crossbow

The R1 Shadowhunter crossbow is officially being released for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War after a recent accidental release.

The official Call of Duty blog, updated on Monday (March 22) has confirmed that the weapon has been added. To unlock the weapon, players will need to complete an in-game challenge which requires them to get three “One Shot, One Kill” medals in 15 different matches.

To complete the challenge, players will need to use a weapon with no attachments. Those who do not want to complete the challenges will be able to purchase the “Archaic Range” bundle on March 24.

The Shadowhunter crossbow was initially released early, by accident, on March 18. A bundle that went up for sale included a blueprint for the Crossbow for Warzone.

Players who bought the bundle for Warzone were not able to get the weapon, but they quickly discovered that it was available in Black Ops Cold War if its challenge was completed.

Activision responded by removing the crossbow from the game, but after community feedback, Treyarch confirmed that players who bought the pack would be refunded.

Players who had unlocked the crossbow would also have the challenge progress set at 14/15 matches complete when the Shadowhunter was official released.

In recent Call of Duty news, fans spotted an emblem in Warzone which bares a striking similarity to a Ukranian Neo-Nazi symbol. The emblem has so far not been removed from the game.

Two competitive Warzone players were also banned after Alex Zedra, the voice actor for the agent Mara, reported one of them for suspicious behaviour during a Warzone tournament.