‘Call Of Duty’ semi-pro caught hacking in video he filmed to prove innocence

Call Of Duty competitor Kenji has been caught using hacks after footage attempting to prove his legitimacy actually recorded him using wall-hacks.

As reported by Dexerto, suspicions first arose during a 2v2 tournament in Call Of Duty: Vanguard, where Kenji’s opponents – going by iLuhvly and Sasuke – suspected he was using cheats to compete.

In an attempt to clear his name, Kenji then uploaded a physical recording of him playing Vanguard with his monitors in view – something that’s typically done in competitive games to prove that no hacking software is being used.

Unfortunately for Kenji, that’s exactly what he had running: in the footage he uploaded, a wall-hack – software that highlights enemies through walls – is visibly running on his game, which you can see below.

Since accidentally incriminating himself, Dexerto reports that Kenji has been banned from Checkmate Gaming, the tournament-hosting platform he was competing on, and has deleted all of his social media channels.

Hacking in competitive Call Of Duty scenes remains a significant issue for the game. Back in November 2021, a Call Of Duty: Vanguard tournament with a £5100 prize pool had its results overturned when it turned out that the winner had been using hacks.

In January 2021, a Warzone competition on Twitch – this time with a £180,000 prize pool – was also thrown into chaos when a competitor was found cheating during the tournament.

Shortly after Vanguard was launched, Activision launched a new anti-cheat service called Ricochet, which has found mixed success. Though cheating hasn’t been entirely eradicated in the competitive scene, in December 2021, it was announced that 48,000 accounts were banned for hacking in just one day.

In other news, Epic Games is being sued over a copyrighted dance move that it’s allegedly added to Fortnite without permission.