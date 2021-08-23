‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ alpha test will be free to anyone with a PlayStation

The upcoming Call Of Duty: Vanguard is getting an open alpha for all PS4 and PS5 users, with other platforms to follow.

From August 27 at 6 PM BST until August 29, every PS4 and PS5 owner will have free access to the Vanguard alpha test. The 48-hour preview will include the brand new mode, Champion Hill.

Champion Hill is a new multiplayer mode, which pits small teams of two or three against others in a “gunfight battle royale” across one map.

The alpha starts two months before the release of Call Of Duty: Vanguard, which will arrive on November 5. In an official blog post, it was announced that “for most PlayStation owners, a PlayStation Plus subscription is not required” to participate in the alpha.

Players will also be able to try the alpha even if they have not pre-ordered Vanguard. However, the Multiplayer Reveal will require a pre-order for the first weekend.

The Multiplayer Reveal event was announced in the same blog post and will take place across two weekends: September 10 to September 13, and September 16 to September 20. The first weekend requires players to have pre-ordered the game, the second is open to everyone.

The alpha will be coming to other consoles in time, although no set date has been announced. “This Alpha is the first hands-on opportunity the world will have with Call of Duty: Vanguard, introducing just some of the game’s innovations,” read the post, “and putting them into your hands to experience and test.”

Champion Hill mode was recently given more context in a video from Sledgehammer games.

“Everyone starts with the same Loadout,” explained the game’s developer in a blog post, “and while it can be lethal, collecting Cash — earned by taking enemy lives and picking up drops scattered around the map — will allow you to upgrade your starting weapons and purchase new armaments, equipment, Perks, and Killstreaks during Buy Rounds that happen between Combat Rounds.”