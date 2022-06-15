‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ and ‘Warzone’ season 4 includes new map, Fortune’s Keep

Activision has revealed the launch date for Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s season 4, alongside details of new map Fortune’s Keep.

The Mercenaries Of Fortune update is set to launch June 22 and will introduce a new island map, Fortune’s Keep, to the game.

According to a reveal trailer, the island is positioned in the Adriatic Sea and features a towering Keep, which houses 20 cannons, 10 staircases, 12 rooms, and a fountain. Smuggler’s Cove includes eight ladders, three ziplines, eight huts and 11 boats. Check it out here.

Advertisement

Some fans are concerned Fortune’s Keep will replace existing island map Rebirth Island, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Season 4 will also introduce swamp zombie map Shi No Numa to Vanguard and Warzone, an updated version of the map that first appeared in Call of Duty: World at War.

Last week, Activision has confirmed that Warzone 2 will reset players’ progression when it releases later this year.

Advertisement

The publisher recently revealed more details for its brand new Infinity Ward developed title, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will feature an all-new campaign, multiplayer, and more. It was also revealed that Warzone 2 will be integrated with Modern Warfare 2 “post-launch.”

In a new blog post, Activision explained that Warzone 2 will feature new Modern Warfare 2 content and systems with “brand-new progression and inventories”.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with an early access open beta release coming soon. As previously mentioned, Warzone 2 is scheduled for a release later this year but hasn’t received an official date just yet.

In other news, it’s been confirmed that FIFA 22 will be coming to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

At the moment EA Play offers a 10-hour game trial of FIFA 22, but this will be replaced with the full game on June 23.