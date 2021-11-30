‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ disables Champion Hill on Xbox Series X|S

Sledgehammer Games has disabled the Champion Hill mode for Call Of Duty: Vanguard on the Xbox Series X|S, due to issues with crashing.

Yesterday (November 29) Sledgehammer Games announced that Champion Hill has been disabled on Xbox Series X|S platforms, while the studio investigates “crash issues in this mode” (thanks, VGC).

The studio announced the temporary removal of Champion Hill at 6:27PM GMT last night, and has not yet confirmed when the game mode will make a return.

Advertisement

While the studio has been fairly quick to resolve issues, this isn’t the first problem with stability that has plagued the FPS. Last week, Sledgehammer Games disabled the Secrets Of The Pacific event while it investigated “widespread crashing issues” in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

🚨 We've removed Champion Hill on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S while we investigate crash issues in this mode. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 29, 2021

Earlier in the month, another patch for Call Of Duty: Vanguard addressed an issue that was preventing PS5 players from loading the game. The same patch also brought back Shipment, a chaotic fan-favourite map that first appeared in Call Of Duty 4.

Elsewhere in Call Of Duty news, a survey has revealed the biggest reason that players haven’t picked up Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Over 50 per cent of respondents answered that they were simply too busy playing other games, while many said they were just tired of Call Of Duty.

Perhaps in an effort to try and win some reluctant buyers over, Call Of Duty: Vanguard announced a free trial for the shooter just two weeks after launch.

Advertisement

In other news, XP gain in Halo Infinite has been increased dramatically, with “larger changes” planned for the future. Following confirmation from 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek, players will now be able to get far more XP per match – meaning they can level up in just six games, as opposed to the previous 20.