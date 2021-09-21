‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ hackers are already selling “lifetime access” to cheats

Hackers are selling ‘lifetime access’ to Call Of Duty: Vanguard cheats, ahead of the game’s release.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard has been beset by issues with cheats since its soft launch despite efforts from devs to keep it clean, and now hackers are promising ‘lifetime access’ to cheats for a price.

Although cheaters already banned from Call Of Duty: Warzone are also being perma banned from Call Of Duty: Vanguard ahead of the game’s full release, it doesn’t seem to be stopping some determined hackers from offering aimbots and ESP (extra sensory perception).

VGC collected a number of videos shared on social media depicting wall hacks and other cheats within Call Of Duty: Vanguard during the cross-play beta earlier this month.

Vanguard promises to have a new anti-cheat system to counteract hackers upon the game’s full release, so it is unclear whether these cheats will still work when it leaves beta. Unfortunately, the anti-cheat has not been introduced yet so cheating remains an issue for now.

According to a VICE article, one of the hackers admitted their cheats are currently “only working for the beta of the game”. However, one site boasted that “our new COD Vanguard hack will be better than our Warzone cheats and all the features will work with the new Warzone map releasing with Vanguard”.

Last month, the official Call Of Duty Twitter account warned that “banwaves are ongoing” and that it had “just banned 100,000 cheaters” in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

