‘Call of Duty Vanguard’ multiplayer going free to play for 5 days

Activision Blizzard has announced that Call of Duty Vanguard’s multiplayer will be free to play for a short period.

Starting tomorrow (December 16), a sample portion of the multiplayer will be free to anyone and will feature Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint and Vanguard’s new survival tournament mode Champion Hill.

This limited-time Free Access weekend features three playlists:

“One is the Free Kills Playlist, a mix of Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint at all Combat Paces on the new map Radar as well as Das Haus, Hotel Royal, Eagle’s Nest, Numa Numa, and Shipment. This playlist will also include Armageddon and Shipmas following the Festive Fervor Update at 9 p.m. on December 16.

Following that update, another playlist will go live: Shipmas 24/7, featuring the exact same modes and all combat pacings, but with – as the name suggest – Shipmas all day, all the time (or at least, for 24 hours across five days).

Both of those playlists are set to feature Festive Fervor festivities as part of the update during the Free Access Period, so be on the lookout for Elf Team Six and avoid Krampus’s naughty list by playing the objective!”

The event will also feature double weapon XP for Vanguard weapons:

“Across these three playlists, you can level up all Vanguard weapons at double pace thanks to Max 2XP, including the four new weapons introduced at the start of the season. This is perfect for those looking to experiment with new armaments or build their meta loadouts for WarzoneTM Pacific, and all that weapon experience – in addition to Player XP, Operator XP, Clan XP, and Battle Pass XP, all of which doubled during the weekend – will carry over to Multiplayer and Zombies when you upgrade to the full game.”

A remake of the first game in the Splinter Cell franchise has been confirmed. The game is being developed by Ubisoft Toronto and will be powered by the Snowdrop engine, which is currently being used for the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game and Ubisoft’s Star Wars title. You can watch the brief teaser trailer here.