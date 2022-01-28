‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ patch notes address bad spawns on Paradise

Sledgehammer Games has shared patch notes for the latest Call Of Duty: Vanguard update, outlining fixes for some broken spawns on Paradise and changes to certain perks.

The Call Of Duty: Vanguard update launched yesterday (January 27), and is headlined by several changes to spawning on the Paradise map. These spawns “have been adjusted to address community feedback,” after players said they were being unfairly spawned next to enemies.

One notorious spawn on Paradise has also been removed, as it was causing players to simply fall through the map. Invisible collision has also been added “to prevent spawn trapping from one spawn to the other.”

Advertisement

Outside of Paradise, Sledgehammer Games has implemented changes to several perks. The Fortified perk will now give users more protection from dangers like mortar barrages, gammon bombs, satchel charges and more, but that comes with a catch, as Fortified will no longer protect users from hits from glide bombs, bombing or fire bombing runs, direct launcher hits, or a Goliath.

The Cold Blooded perk has also been improved, as it will now protect against dogs called in via killstreak.

There’s also been several bug fixes implemented with the latest patch. This includes fixes for certain weapon mods, UI issues, and a bug involving private matches.

In the Zombies mode, there have been some small changes to how the Ring of Fire works: it will now deal damage more consistently and properly scale per level, though it won’t mistakenly damage zombies that stray above or below the ring.

Although the Call Of Duty: Vanguard patch is a fairly small update this time around, you can see the full patch notes for more details.

Advertisement

In other news, the last Sega-branded arcades look set to close in Japan, as Sega Sammy moves to sell its remaining shares.