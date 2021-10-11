‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ trailer introduces the key characters

Activision has released a new trailer for Call Of Duty: Vanguard, which details the characters and story of the upcoming campaign.

The new trailer showcases some of the locations and battlefields of Sledgehammer‘s upcoming WW2 entry into the series. However, the main focus is on the characters who are introduced.

Arthur Kingsley is the leader of a new team formed by the Special Operations Executive, a secret British organisation formed during WW2. The team is handpicked for a top-secret mission that will take them across all the World War Two theatres.

Lucas is an expert demolitionist; Wade is an ace pilot described as “The most dangerous thing in the skies”. Helena is a Russian sniper out for vengeance, and Richard is Kingsley’s right-hand man.

The trailer also introduces the main villain of the Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Freisinger. He wants to bring his own rule into the world as Hitler’s Germany begins to falter. His self proclaimed “fourth Reich” will be the main target of the player’s team. The fourth Reich appears to be working in the shadows to shape the war into something they can rise from.

The trailer also reminds fans that digital preorders gain instant access to the Night Raid weapon and operator Arthur Kingsley in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call Of Duty: Warzone.

