‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ – when does it unlock and when you can play

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch worldwide tomorrow (November 5), and will introduce all-new playable characters, maps, and weapons. But when exactly does it become accessible to players?
- READ MORE: Sexual harassment claims, lawsuits, and several high profile departures – what’s going on with Activision Blizzard?
To make things simple, we’ve put together a list of every region unlock time to get you ready for the latest game in the franchise.
Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 5 at 4 am GMT / 12 am EDT / 5 am CET. The game is already available to preload on all platforms, including PC through the Battle.net launcher, as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
Global unlock times:
- London: 4 am GMT
- Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT (Nov 4)
- New York: 12 am EDT
- Berlin: 5 am CET
- Tokyo: 1 pm JST
- Sydney: 3 pm AEDT
Set your reminder ⏰
Here are the global PC launch times for #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/7xjBgkw1GR
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 1, 2021
Activision also revealed the PC system requirements alongside the global unlock times. Here are the main things you should know:
Operating System
- Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
CPU
- Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
RAM
- Minimum: 8 GB
- Recommended: 12 GB
- Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB
Storage Space
- Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
- Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch
Video Card
- Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD
- NVIDIA: 472.12
- AMD: 21.9.1
To get ready for the launch, check out our Call Of Duty: Vanguard guide, featuring everything you need to know about its campaign, multiplayer, maps, characters, and more.