‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ – when does it unlock and when you can play

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch worldwide tomorrow (November 5), and will introduce all-new playable characters, maps, and weapons. But when exactly does it become accessible to players?

To make things simple, we’ve put together a list of every region unlock time to get you ready for the latest game in the franchise.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 5 at 4 am GMT / 12 am EDT / 5 am CET. The game is already available to preload on all platforms, including PC through the Battle.net launcher, as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Advertisement

Global unlock times:

London: 4 am GMT

4 am GMT Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT (Nov 4)

9 pm PDT (Nov 4) New York: 12 am EDT

12 am EDT Berlin: 5 am CET

5 am CET Tokyo: 1 pm JST

1 pm JST Sydney: 3 pm AEDT

Set your reminder ⏰ Here are the global PC launch times for #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/7xjBgkw1GR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 1, 2021

Activision also revealed the PC system requirements alongside the global unlock times. Here are the main things you should know:

Operating System

Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU

Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM

Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 12 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Advertisement

Storage Space

Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch

Video Card

Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD

NVIDIA: 472.12

AMD: 21.9.1

To get ready for the launch, check out our Call Of Duty: Vanguard guide, featuring everything you need to know about its campaign, multiplayer, maps, characters, and more.