‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ will bring a new map and anti-cheat to ‘Warzone’

Call Of Duty: Vanguard has been created with Warzone in mind, and will bring even more content to the popular battle royale.

Raven Studios has lead the development of a brand-new map for Call Of Duty: Warzone, which fans can expect to play later this year.

Alongside the new map, Warzone will also receive a new, “multi-faceted” anti-cheat system which should help ease community concerns of rampant cheating within the game. Earlier this week (August 16), a Warzone cheater displayed their use of hacking in TikTok videos to “bring awareness to cheating”.

In the ongoing fight against hacking, Raven Studios has also added a feature to Warzone that tells players when they’re playing with hackers.

In a press release, Sledgehammer Games has explained that Call Of Duty: Vanguard shares the same technology as Warzone and is built on the same engine, which they claim will ensure “seamless weapon and operator integration”.

There are plenty more plans for Vanguard to keep Warzone fresh. Speaking on future content, Sledgehammer Games has stated:

“Post launch, Vanguard together with Warzone will offer a massive calendar of free post-launch content featuring new maps, modes, playlists, limited time events and season events, as well as community celebrations and more.”

Sledgehammer Games has also shared a first look at what excited players can expect from Vanguard‘s multiplayer, which will launch with an impressive 20 maps. The multiplayer mode will take Call Of Duty in a more tactical direction, with new features like destructible environments being added to give players more situational choices.

When it launches on November 5, Call Of Duty: Vanguard will be available on all the same consoles as Warzone (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5). More news via the official blog can be read here.

