‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ Zombies will include “franchise first” crossover

Sledgehammer Games has shared that the studio will work with Treyarch to deliver the upcoming Zombies game mode for Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Speaking to press, Sledgehammer Games has opened up with some teasers on what to expect from the Zombies mode launching with Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Most importantly, the studio has announced that fellow Call Of Duty developers Treyarch – who created the first version of Zombies in Call Of Duty: World At War – will be developing Vanguard‘s Zombies mode.

In a”franchise first Call Of Duty Zombies crossover”, Vanguard will be connected with the storyline established in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s Zombies mode.

Like previous Zombies modes, fans can expect gameplay to revolve around surviving “the relentless onslaught of the undead”. Because Treyarch is developing the Zombies mode, Sledgehammer Games notes that the survival mode will provide “continuity from a lore standpoint” while still “innovating on the core gameplay loop”.

This won’t be the only area of Call Of Duty that Vanguard will share with other games. As per the same press release, the WW2 shooter will offer a “unified experience” between Warzone and Modern Warfare. This includes the launch of an all-new Warzone map later this year, as well as a “multi-faceted” new anti-cheat system.

Sledgehammer Games notes that Vanguard, alongside Warzone, will receive a “massive calendar of free post-launch content featuring new maps, modes, playlists, limited time events and seasonal events, as well as community celebrations and more”.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard will launch on November 5 2021 and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. A link to the official blog is visible here.

