‘Call Of Duty Warzone’ adds 1440p texture pack to certain platforms

Call Of Duty Warzone has received a new high-resolution texture pack, however hardware limitations mean that the update is only applicable to certain consoles.

The update, which VCG reports is “just under” 7GB, allows both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War to run in 1440p. Because most older consoles are capped at an output of 1080p, this update was only released on PC, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

This is the fifth texture pack released for Call of Duty Warzone, which originally came out in March 2020.

The game is still being supported with a host of new content and seemingly has no plans of slowing down, which is likely why Activision and Raven Software want to keep the game looking modern.

Warzone Season 4 launched earlier in the month, which added plenty of new things for players to enjoy – including dirt bikes, mysterious red doors and more.

Despite the new features, Warzone has recently been plagued by various bugs and balance issues. While Season 4 started on a positive note for balance – namely by nerfing Roze’s Rook skin again – many of these issues have the focal point of recent patches.

Balance issues include an absurdly strong nail gun and an MG-82 which “made one too many trips to the Pack-a-Punch machine before deploying to Verdansk.”

Meanwhile, recent bugs have included a blocked door that instantly kills players and armoured cargo trucks that were granting invisibility to players before being removed.

In other news, Call Of Duty Mobile will soon begin Season 5, a naval-themed update titled ‘In Deep Water’. The new season will begin this Tuesday (June 29) and adds new operators, weapons, maps and modes; as well as extra Battle Pass content for players to enjoy.