‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ bans over 50,000 accounts in anti-cheat update

Raven Software has announced that over 50,000 accounts in Call Of Duty: Warzone have been banned in a recent update.

Coming in on Raven Software’s twitter, the numbers are made up of repeat offenders and anyone else the developer suspected. “Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update!”

“Two Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. Targeting repeat offenders, and much more” the developer added.

Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update! Two #Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. 🚫 Targeting repeat offenders, and much more. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 16, 2021

Many community members don’t think ban waves are the best solution to the cheating problem prevalent in Call Of Duty: Warzone. Some are calling for IP bans or a consistent anti-cheat instead of the ban waves, as they don’t think ban waves target enough players.

Concern also comes from the fact that Call Of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play, meaning hackers and cheaters can easily make their way back into the game post a ban wave.

There have been recent cheating issues like an “unstoppable” cheating software that used machine learning and a second PC, which was just shut down by Activision. The software, User Vision Pro, would use machine learning to automatically detect players and fire perfect shots.

The software didn’t change in-game files, which is why it went undetectable in Warzone itself.

Hackers have also been levelling up high-profile Warzone players by boosting their accounts to level 1000 and unlocking weapons camos. Faze Swagg was one of the players targeted, they said “Apparently, there’s a hack around something called an unlock tool, where they can pick and choose people that unlocks everything for them as well.”

