‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ changes designed to “raise the skill ceiling”

Raven Software has said it is trying to “raise the skill ceiling” with the changes it makes to Call of Duty: Warzone.

READ MORE: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer on Xbox Series X is just as good as you remember

As part of the most recent patch notes, Raven Software has shared its approach to changes in Call of Duty: Warzone, and what goes into its thought process as it makes weapon updates.

“There are millions of you, and when we reduce the effectiveness of a weapon, we are bound to make a change to someone’s favourite gun.” the developer said.

Advertisement

“In the same light, we are charged with maintaining the health and integrity of the game. In some instances, this requires us to reduce the effectiveness of some universally cherished weapons.

“When we make a change like this, our intent is the promotion of diversity.” the developer continued.

“We believe what makes a game truly engaging is choice. When we diminish that choice, we take away the agency to play the game your way.

“With that being said, we feel we are close to a ‘balance homeostasis’ where most options are at the very least viable. Which leaves us to address Time to Kill.”

Raven wrapped up its discussion of its position on patching weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone by asking players to consider all changes in the game as part of a wider effort to raise the game’s skill cap: “We ask that you consider these changes not as targeted attacks, but rather as part of a larger initiative to raise the skill ceiling.”

Advertisement

Raven Software then launched into a range of updates to some of the more powerful of weapons in Warzone.

The CR-56 AMAX received a slight nerf to damage, reducing its effectiveness at long range. The FARA 83 and Streetsweeper also saw nerfs to their overall time to kill.

Popular sub-machine guns Bullfrog and PPSh-41 both received changes, with the Bullfrog having its damage lowered meaning it is now harder for player to consistently achieve a high time to kill with it. The PPSh also has had its range slightly increased making it more viable in the mid range, differentiating it from other SMGs.

Full details of all the changes are available on Raven Software’s official blog.

As a new ’80s-based season starts in Warzone, fans have speculated that John Rambo may be set to join the game, thanks to a tweet from the official Call of Duty account.