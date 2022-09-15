‘Call Of Duty Warzone: Mobile’ reveals 120-player carnage in first trailer

Call Of Duty fans have been treated to their first full look at Warzone Mobile in action, thanks to a new trailer from Activision.

Revealed today (September 15) during Call Of Duty: Next, the Warzone Mobile trailer kicks things off with a familiar scene – a group of operators waiting to be dropped into the battle royale.

As the operators dive below the clouds, rival squads start to fall around them, and the trailer reveals that Warzone Mobile will feature more players than ever.

You can watch the trailer below:

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that Warzone Mobile will feature 120-player matches, and will include cross-progression and a shared battle pas with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

However, Warzone Mobile will receive mobile-specific updates that will add unique events, playlists and more content to the handheld version.

Players can pre-register for Warzone Mobile from today, and it’s planned to release on Android and iOS mobile devices in 2023. It’s currently being developed by a multiple studios including Activision Shanghai, Canadian developer Beenox, Solid State Studios, and Digital Legends.

Thanks to Call Of Duty: Next, it’s been a big day for fans of the shooter. Ahead of Modern Warfare 2‘s launch on October 28, Infinity Ward has revealed a host of information regarding the title’s multiplayer offerings. That includes a first trailer for the game’s multiplayer, which you can watch here.

Three new game modes have also been revealed for Modern Warfare 2, which will offer a mix of strategy-oriented challenges and chaotic firefights. A fourth “new experience” titled Raids is also planned to arrive in the months after Modern Warfare 2 launches.

While today’s news centered mostly around Call Of Duty‘s multiplayer future, Infinity Ward shared seven minutes of Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign during Summer Game Fest.