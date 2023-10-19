‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ players want “painful” jump scares to be removed

The Haunting event is live in Call Of Duty: Warzone, adding random jump scares, but some players are annoyed that there isn’t a way to switch them off.

READ MORE: 31 horror games to get you ready for Halloween

At the moment in Warzone, there is a chance that when a player opens a loot box in the game, a jump scare will trigger. The visual is that of a disfigured zombie and a sudden loud sound, which is intended to prank players and keep them on their toes. Check it out below:

Advertisement

While some have found these funny, others have pointed out there is no way to turn them off in the game. “After being fun once or twice the jump scares end up making a core part of the game loop downright painful,” complained a player on Reddit.

“I can’t be the only one who has felt the need to skip this event in the past because of the inability to turn these off.”

The Call Of Duty community thought they had found a solution in a switch located in the battle pass part of the menus. However, this only affects jump scares in the battle pass and not the rest of the game.

Additionally, another player drew attention to the fact that these jump scares might prove problematic for those with epilepsy or sensitive heart conditions. “They should define [sic] put that has an option. And also a volume slider,” agreed a fan.

Neither Infinity Ward or Raven Software have made any mention of potentially adjusting the frequency or format of Call Of Duty: Warzone‘s jump scares based on this feedback.

Advertisement

As well as the jump scare loot boxes, there are also Haunted Boxes that are dropped by Zombies in Al Mazrah and Vondead in The Haunting event. These are a mutated Armor and Munitions Box that can damage the player when opening it thanks to its snapping teeth.

In other gaming news, Elden Ring has gotten its own streetwear clothing line from ARK/8, featuring a “Tarnished” sweatshirt and hoodie, a bomber jacket and a faux fur coat.