‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ red doors are falling from the sky

As Call Of Duty: Warzone gets closer to releasing its brand new Caldera map, things are getting strange in Verdansk.

A minor update hit Warzone yesterday that included a few unusual sights in Verdansk. As spotted by The Loadout, players noticed that when travelling through red doors, a small vision of the upcoming Caldera map was visible. But that’s not all that’s changed with red doors.

The update has caused red doors to rain from the sky. When they hit the ground, they explode into a red cube effect similar to that seen on chests inside the doors. The falling objects hit the ground at high speed but thankfully cannot hurt players.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the Call Of Duty: Warzone update, players have noticed a mysterious figure standing in the Verdansk train station. Inside the small shop, a mannequin plastered in newspaper can be found behind a counter. The mannequin is wearing a name badge that says Adler, as well as a pair of glasses.

A cinematic has also been released for the new Pacific version of Warzone. Adler, Mason, and others find Captain Butcher, the founder of Task Force One, lurking in one of Verdansk’s underground bunkers.

Reviews are also out for Call Of Duty: Vanguard, with many criticising the game’s campaign mode. Many outlets have said that the game’s campaign fails to capture the characters of the story. The mission selection has also been described as solid, but nothing that hasn’t been seen before.

However, Vanguard’s multiplayer and zombies modes have been better received. With Game Informer saying that Vanguard is “poisoned to take zombies down a fantastic road”, summarising that despite a weak campaign “multiplayer and zombies carry the title to victory”.

Advertisement

In other news, Nintendo has said it will improve and expand the Nintendo Switch Online service after a poor launch.