‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Season 4 story teased in new cutscene

A new Call Of Duty: Warzone cutscene released yesterday (June 8) teases what’s to come in Season 4, which launches next week.

The cutscene, which leaked a few weeks ago, shows a cinematic teaser of what’s coming next in Warzone’s ongoing story.

In the trailer, we see antagonists Stitch and Wraith discussing the plans going forward, as well as voicing their frustrations over the player saving Adler.

Stitch and Wraith also provide a hint on their next move, as they mention the mysterious ‘man in Africa’. The cryptic trailer ends with the duo saying they will make the call to the mysterious man.

Alongside new story beats, players can also expect new weapons, map changes, and further additions to the operator roster in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

The official Season 4 premiere will arrive tomorrow (June 10) as part of the Summer Games Fest stream that will officially open E3 2021. Players can expect an expanded trailer, featuring further story details and a proper look at all the new content coming in Season 4.

Warzone’s Season 3 took players to a 1984 version of Verdansk, following a nuclear explosion at the end of Season 2.

Season 3 also focused on 80s action heroes, introducing Rambo and John McClane as playable characters. Developers, Raven Software, also included the iconic Nakatomi Plaza from 1988’s Die Hard as part of the 1984 Verdansk.

In other news, Activision is allegedly developing a new mobile title in its popular Call Of Duty series, following 2019’s Call Of Duty: Mobile by TiMi Studios.

This is according to several new job listings that recently appeared on the company’s careers website, which revealed that a “new in-house studio” called Activision Mobile has been set up in order to work on “a new AAA mobile title in the Call Of Duty franchise.