‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Season 6 has been extended till December 7

Season 6 of Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare has been extended by two weeks.

Players were alerted to the extension through the in-game countdown timer, which is now timed to reset on December 7, two weeks after Season 6 was originally scheduled to conclude on November 23.

So Infinity Ward updated the Season 6 battle pass to be extended until December 7th at 11pm PST. 2 days before Season 1 for Cold War goes live. Seems there won't be a "Season 7" but, per @fx_reed, we know more content is on the way. pic.twitter.com/x5hvz8e1qt — Zac – KRNG Immortal (@WhosImmortal) November 24, 2020

Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to kick off on December 10, and will be integrated into Warzone and Modern Warfare, as initially announced in late October.

However, it is currently unclear if Warzone will receive a Season 7 or new content entirely, with Infinity Ward’s lead multiplayer VFX artist Reed Shingledecker sharing on Twitter that there is “more content” on the way. “I just don’t know the official name of it. Hope some info gets released soon so people know what’s going on”, he tweeted.

There is more content coming. I just don't know the official name of it. Hope some info gets released soon so people know what's going on. — Reed S. (@fx_reed) November 23, 2020

Through the integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone and Modern Warfare, “the path to gaining XP and levelling up will be shared” across all three titles, Activision announced earlier this month. “This progression system is both familiar and innovative, allowing you to level up in all three titles no matter which game you play.”

The same blogpost also confirmed that custom load outs from Warzone and Modern Warfare will remain intact: “Note that your Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weaponry will be shared with Warzone. We don’t currently have plans to remove any weapons from Warzone.”

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone and Modern Warfare are currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.