‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ season four brings dirt bikes, red doors and more

Season Four of Call Of Duty: Warzone is here, bringing a new event, five new maps, weapons, and more.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Season Four landed today, bringing with it a whole host of changes. The main event is a new limited-time event called Ground Fall, which requires players to secure sat-link zones to find falling satellite locations.

Looting satellites will see players pick up exclusive gear and rewards, including emblems, calling cards and a weapon charm. As previously reported, players who complete every challenge by the end of the event will be rewarded with an exclusive epic secondary weapon blueprint.

Also added to the game is a brand new vehicle, the dirt bike, which is now the fastest vehicle in Warzone, beating out the ATV. Its high speed means that turning will cause it to drift, but lower speed will offer finer control. It has a capacity of only two operators, and as expected, bikes will have fairly low health.

Another feature that has finally appeared is the long-teased Red Doors. These new additions will make a noticeable sound when players are near them and will warp players to small rooms that contain orange loot crates and cash.

Players can then exit these rooms to another location on the map, meaning the doors act as a fast-travel tool to cross vast distances in a short space of time.

Along with these changes, there are a whole host of balance passes and bug fixes, as expected from every Warzone patch. The full notes are available on Raven Software‘s community site.

